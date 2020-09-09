Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki Trumps Ize-Iyamu 57% To 40%, Emerges Winner In Channels TV Preferred Debaters’ Poll…Poll Result Gives Insight Into Election Outcome – Osagie
News photo Yes International! Magazine  - Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday trumped candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu by well over 17 points (Obaseki 57.73%; Ize-Iyamu 40.07%), in an online poll ...

3 hours ago
Obaseki trumps Ize-Iyamu 57% to 40%, emerges winner in Channels TV preferred debaters’ poll Business Day:
The Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this month’s governorship election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday trumped candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by well over 17 points ...
Obaseki whips Ize-Iyamu in Channels TV poll + Complete result The Eagle Online:
The poll, according to the organisers, was put together to enable the general public select their preferred gubernatorial candidates that will feature in the station’s forthcoming debate programme
EDO 2020 | Channels TV Poll: Obaseki ‘Voted’ Gov with 57.73%, Ize-Iyamu Scores 40.07% Metro Watch:
Poll result gives insight into election outcome, Crusoe Osagie   By Ngozi Ekhator Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday trumped candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu ...
Obaseki Gets N7Billion Yearly as Security Vote, Says Ize-Iyamu Affairs TV:
Candidate of the All progressive Congress in the forthcoming Edo Gubernatorial Election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has alleged the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki gets N7 Billion yearly for security vote which is about N600 Million monthly ...


