Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Channels Television
5
The Guardian
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Terrifying moment a car ran a red light and rammed into Liz John Black, knocking her off the road (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Yomi Black's wife, Liz John Black was involved in an accident last night, September 8, and it was captured on the dashcam of an oncoming vehicle.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Bose Adelaja Bystanders in Lagos, Tuesday, reportedly rescued two accident victims in a lone accident. The victims who were a female and male adults were said to be occupants of a Toyota Corolla before the incident occurred at about 10.23pm at ...
Yaba Left Online:
Yomi Black’s wife, Liz John Black was involved in an accident last night, September 8, and thankfully, it was not fatal.
The Info Stride:
Yomi Black’s wife, Liz John Black was recently involved in an accident. The troubling incident was actually captured on the dashcam of an oncoming vehicle.
Information Nigeria:
Yomi Black’s wife, Liz John Black was involved in an accident last night, September 8, and it was captured on the dashcam of an oncoming vehicle.
Olisa TV:
Tyrese Gibson is set to make a comeback on the screen again. Per THR, the actor-singer and John Malkovich and Michael Jai White will star in Red 48, an indie action thriller from Yale Productions. Per the outlet: Jon Keeyes (The Harrowing) is directing ...
Top Naija:
Liz John Black survives ghastly accident in Lagos Liz John Black is fortunate to be alive after getting involved in a ghastly car accident in Lagos on Tuesday, September 8.
Instablog 9ja:
Actor Yomi Black’s wife, Liz, involved in a ghastly car accident in Lagos State
Inside Mainland:
Liz John Black is fortunate to be alive after getting involved in a ghastly car accident in Lagos on Tuesday, September 8. The event planner was going from Chevron back home to Ikoyi when the accident occured at Elegushi junction last night.
Willamazen:
Abayomi Aderibigbe professionally known as Yomi Black is a Nigerian actor, and filmmaker’s wife, Liz John Black involved in a car accident last night.
1st for Credible News:
Liz John Black recently survived a ghastly car crash on Monday night, September 8 in Lagos. The horrifying scene was captured on the dash cam of an oncoming vehicle.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Liz John Black, the wife of popular Nollywood actor Yomi Black has narrated how she survived a car accident at Elegushi Junction, Lekki, Lagos.The event planner in an Instagram video explained that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, when she was ...
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT As reported earlier, Nollywood actor, Yomi Black’ wife, Liz John Black survived a tragic accident on a Lagos state road yesterday, September 8.
Nesco Media:
Liz John Black who happens to be Yomi Black’s wife was involved in an accident last night, September 8 and thankfully tragedy was averted.
Ofofo:
Wife of popular Nollywood actor Yomi Black, has survived a car accident at Elegushi Junction, Lekki, Lagos. Liz Black who is also an event planner in an Instagram video explained that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, when she was coming from ...
Tori News:
The event planner is fortunate to be alive after getting involved in a ghastly car accident in Lagos on Tuesday, September 8.
Kemi Filani Blog:
The dash camera of an oncoming vehicle captured the terrifying moment Yomi Black’s wife, Liz John Black was involved in an accident last night, September 8.
More Picks
1
Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
2
Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
4
BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee -
Bukas Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
6
“Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
7
I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife -
News Break,
7 hours ago
8
Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths -
Motherhood In-Style,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty -
The Will,
6 hours ago
10
Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) -
Effiezy,
4 hours ago
