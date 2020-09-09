Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Doctors Struggle To Save The Live Of 75yr-old Tortoise Involved In Accident In Kebbi(Photos)
News photo Trezzy Helm  - Today, the atmosphere at Veterinary Clinic Sokoto was lighten up by the presence of 75yr old tortoise from Argungu.History revealed that the patient was ran over by a car (Hilux) and got his shell cracked and broken.It was all hands on deck as the team ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

Doctors Try To Save A 75-Year-Old Tortoise Involved In Accident In Kebbi Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Today, the atmosphere at Veterinary Clinic Sokoto was lighten up by the presence of 75yr old tortoise from Argungu. History revealed that the patient was ran over by a car (Hilux) and got his shell cracked and broken.


   More Picks
1 Doctors Struggle To Save The Live Of 75yr-old Tortoise Involved In Accident In Kebbi(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 3 hours ago
2 Mesut Ozil Sparks Outrage, Names His Dream 11 Without Messi - The Herald, 7 hours ago
3 Sisi Yemmie’s Beef Pasta Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
4 Woman stabs her boyfriend's alleged side chic to death in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Ellen DeGeneres announces return of her talk show on 21 September, promises to address the workplace scandal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Obaseki Trumps Ize-Iyamu 57% To 40%, Emerges Winner In Channels TV Preferred Debaters’ Poll…Poll Result Gives Insight Into Election Outcome – Osagie - Yes International! Magazine, 6 hours ago
8 Forbes releases definitive ranking of the 10 wealthiest Americans over the past decade (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19: UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson to ban gatherings of more than six people from Monday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info