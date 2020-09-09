Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP Crisis: ‘I Will Face You Squarely If You Come To Ekiti’ – Fayose Warns Makinde
News photo Naija News  - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been warned against meddling in the affairs of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti and other South-West states.

PDP crisis: Stay away from Ekiti, Fayose warns Makinde The Cable:
Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says he will challenge Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, if he tampers with the leadership structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti THE Southwest chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit by crisis, following irreconcilable differences between its zonal leader, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose.
Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, to steer clear of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti and other South West States. Fayose made this known on Wednesday during a ...
The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has received warnings from the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose to steer clear of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti and other southwest States. Fayose made this statement on ...
Ayodele Fayose Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has warned Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti. Fayose said he was ready to fight anyone, who wants to take ...
Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti National Assembly member, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has accused former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose of moving against Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the gove...
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has warned the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to stay away from the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti and the other South West States. Fayose made this known on Wednesday during a ...
Fayose said while he acknowledged the role of Makinde as a regional party leader, he has no right to
The looming crisis in the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Southwest took another dimension on Wednesday as The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, warned the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the ...
Ayodele Fayose, the former Ekiti state governor has warned the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ekiti and other South-West states.
Former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has earned Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde to steer clear of issues within the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti state.
National Assembly member, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has accused former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose of moving against Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the governor’s stance on truth in the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti ...
Daud Olatunji and Abiodun Nejo The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party in South-West states.
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has tackled Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state over the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-West. Speaking on Wednesday when he led the national delegates of PDP, including the ...


