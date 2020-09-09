Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman narrates how a stranger allegedly assaulted her when she refused to accept a ride from him
News photo Gistvile  - A woman has narrated how refusing the advances of a man led to an altercation that landed her in trouble with the law as police intervened and allegedly took his side.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Woman narrates how a stranger allegedly assaulted her when she refused to accept a ride from him - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
2 Plumber 'stabs female customer to death after she asked for a discount' then badly wounds her mother and neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Doctors Struggle To Save The Live Of 75yr-old Tortoise Involved In Accident In Kebbi(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 6 hours ago
4 Mother and her two year old daughter die after sleeping with a generator in their sitting room in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Sisi Yemmie’s Beef Pasta Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
6 Woman stabs her boyfriend's alleged side chic to death in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Ellen DeGeneres announces return of her talk show on 21 September, promises to address the workplace scandal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info