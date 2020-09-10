Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Panic At Stamford Bridge As Two New Chelsea Stars Set To Miss Start Of New Season Over Terrible Injuries
News photo Benco News  - Chelsea will be without two of their new signings when the new Premier League season...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

EPL: Two Chelsea players to miss season’s first game Daily Times:
Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will not be in the Chelsea line up for the start of the Premier League season due to injury, Daily Times gathered.
Chelsea Will Compete With Liverpool, City Next Season – Victor Ezeji The Info Stride:
Ex-Chelsea striker, Victor Ezeji has come out to say that Chelsea can win the EPL this season after their amazing transfer window.
Kai Havertz takes Fikayo Tomori’s Chelsea shirt The Eagle Online:
According to The Athletic, Havertz asked to take the No29 shirt upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge and Tomori was happy to oblige.
Nicolas Anelka: Chelsea can be champions of England Gistvile:
Former Chelsea star, Nicolas Anelka, says Chelsea have a ‘great chance’ of becoming champions of England considering their latest signings.
Chelsea to hand Willian’s iconic No.10 shirt to Christian Pulisic Wotazo:
Chelsea is set to reward winger, Christian Pulisic for a brilliant maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge by handing him the iconic No.10 shirt following the…
Chelsea Release 2020/21 Squad Numbers [SEE FULL LIST] The Genius Media:
BREAKING: Chelsea Release 202021 Squad Numbers [SEE FULL LIST]---Ahead of 202021 season, Chelsea football club has released squad numbers for its players


   More Picks
1 Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items - Tori News, 3 hours ago
2 Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
4 BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee - Bukas Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
6 “Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie - Naija on Point, 4 hours ago
7 I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife - News Break, 7 hours ago
8 Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths - Motherhood In-Style, 5 hours ago
9 Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty - The Will, 6 hours ago
10 Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) - Effiezy, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info