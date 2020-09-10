Post News
News at a Glance
Panic At Stamford Bridge As Two New Chelsea Stars Set To Miss Start Of New Season Over Terrible Injuries
Benco News
- Chelsea will be without two of their new signings when the new Premier League season...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will not be in the Chelsea line up for the start of the Premier League season due to injury, Daily Times gathered.
The Info Stride:
Ex-Chelsea striker, Victor Ezeji has come out to say that Chelsea can win the EPL this season after their amazing transfer window.
The Eagle Online:
According to The Athletic, Havertz asked to take the No29 shirt upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge and Tomori was happy to oblige.
Gistvile:
Former Chelsea star, Nicolas Anelka, says Chelsea have a ‘great chance’ of becoming champions of England considering their latest signings.
Wotazo:
Chelsea is set to reward winger, Christian Pulisic for a brilliant maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge by handing him the iconic No.10 shirt following the…
The Genius Media:
BREAKING: Chelsea Release 202021 Squad Numbers [SEE FULL LIST]---Ahead of 202021 season, Chelsea football club has released squad numbers for its players
More Picks
1
Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
2
Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
4
BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee -
Bukas Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
6
“Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
7
I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife -
News Break,
7 hours ago
8
Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths -
Motherhood In-Style,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty -
The Will,
6 hours ago
10
Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) -
Effiezy,
4 hours ago
