I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife
News photo News Break  - Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed allegation of threat by wife of Edo State governor, Maryann Philip-Shaibu. Read Also: INTERVIEW: We Didn’t Increase Our Fares Because Of COVID-19 – Primero ...

7 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Shaibu’s wife accuses Oshiomhole of murder threat The Nation:
Bisi Olaniyi, Benin WIFE of Edo State Deputy Governor Mrs. Maryann Shaibu has cried out over alleged threat to her life and family by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Shaibu, in a petition ...
Edo election: Oshiomhole, Philip Shaibu’s wife, Marryann fight dirty Daily Post:
Maryann Philip-Shaibu, the wife of Edo Deputy Governor and Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of the State, have engaged in a war of words over an alleged threat to the life of the Deputy Governor’s wife.
Edo 2020: Deputy Governor Shaibu’s Wife Alleges Threat to Life by Oshiomhole The Herald:
The wife of Edo State Deputy Governor Mrs. Maryann Shaibu has alleged that her life is being threatned by the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole. Mrs Shaibu wrote a ...
Oshiomhole, Wife of Edo Deputy Gov Bicker Over Alleged Threat to Life Signal:
Wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, has petition the state Commissioner of Police over an alleged threat..
EDO GUBER ELECTION: OSHIOMHOLE FIGHTS DIRTY WITH DEPUTY GOVERNOR SHAIBU’S WIFE Abuja Reporters:
Edo election: Oshiomhole, Philip Shaibu’s wife, Marryann fight dirty Daily Post Nigeria  John Owen Nwachukwu  2 hours ago Maryann Philip-Shaibu, the wife of Edo Deputy Governor and Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of the State, have engaged in a war ...
National Daily:
Wife of the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Maryann Philip-Shaibu, has petitioned the police, accusing the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole of sending thugs after her.


