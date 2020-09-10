Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Student stabbed to death on her way to church after her birthday In Jos
News photo Sleek Gist  - A fresh student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after she was stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Woman stabbed to death in Jos one week after celebrating her birthday Linda Ikeji Blog:
A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Keke napep driver, one week after she took to Facebook to celebrate her birthday. Wunato Esther Chuwang, who celebrated her birthday on August 28, was murdered on September 5, in Rukuba, Jos. Friends of the ...
Woman stabbed to death in Jos one week after celebrating her birthday Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Woman stabbed to death in Jos one week after celebrating her birthday A Nigerian woman Wunato Esther Chuwang, was allegedly stabbed to death by a Keke napep driver, one week after she celebrated her birthday.
A Week After Her Birthday, Student Stabbed To Death On Her Way To Church The Essence TV:
A newly admitted student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after being stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau
Student Stabbed To Death In Jos A Week After Celebrating Birthday (photos) Mojidelano:
A young lady identified as Wunato Esther Chuwang has reportedly been stabbed to death by a tricycle driver, a week after she celebrated her birthday.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info