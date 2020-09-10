Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Channels Television
5
The Guardian
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Student stabbed to death on her way to church after her birthday In Jos
Sleek Gist
- A fresh student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after she was stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau ...
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Keke napep driver, one week after she took to Facebook to celebrate her birthday. Wunato Esther Chuwang, who celebrated her birthday on August 28, was murdered on September 5, in Rukuba, Jos. Friends of the ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Woman stabbed to death in Jos one week after celebrating her birthday A Nigerian woman Wunato Esther Chuwang, was allegedly stabbed to death by a Keke napep driver, one week after she celebrated her birthday.
The Essence TV:
A newly admitted student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after being stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau
Mojidelano:
A young lady identified as Wunato Esther Chuwang has reportedly been stabbed to death by a tricycle driver, a week after she celebrated her birthday.
More Picks
1
9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo -
Bella Naija,
3 hours ago
2
"I've been a victim of domestic assault" David Adefeso narrates how Tamar Braxton allegedly assaulted him (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
42 mins ago
3
Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang band group, dies at 68 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...