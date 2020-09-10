Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
JSS 3 student knocked down, seriously injured as illegal task force and cab driver drag steering wheel in Rivers State
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A young boy said to be a JSS 3 student sustained life threatening injuries after he was allegedly knocked down by some disbanded members of Rivers Task force while trying to wrest control of the streering wheel following an argument with a cab driver ...
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Dennis Naku, Port Harcourt A scuffle between officials of a task force allegedly working for the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and a commercial vehicle owner has resulted in a c...
The Nation:
From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to “disband” the Expanded Interim Management Committee (EIMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and constitute a substantive board.
Talk Glitz:
A JSS 3 student in Rivers State sustained serious injuries after being knocked down by some disbanded members of the state task force who tried to gain control of the steering wheel from a cab driver.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
A young boy said to be a JSS 3 student sustained lif
Naija on Point:
The Sufferer A younger boy mentioned to be a JSS three pupil sustained life threatening accidents after he was allegedly knocked down by some disbanded…
Tori News:
The boy was rushed to the nearest hospital while an angry mob succeeded in arresting one of the fake task force members.
