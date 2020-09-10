Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Channels Television
5
The Guardian
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang band group, dies at 68
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the band group, Kool & the Gang, has died at the age of 68.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Olisa TV:
Ronadl “Khalis” Bell is dead. The co-founder of the funk, R&B and pop supergroup Kool & the Gang, reportedly died suddenly Wednesday at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands, And this was confirmed by Sujata Murthy of Universal Music Enterprises. The ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, the singer, songwriter and saxophonist whose group Kool & the Gang became one of the most celebrated and musically eclectic funk bands in the 1970s and beyond, died Wednesday at his U.S. Virgin Islands home at the age of 68, a ...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang band group, dies at 68 Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the band group, Kool & the Gang, has…
Ofofo:
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68. Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said.
Sleek Gist:
One of the founder members of the soul-funk band Kool & the Gang,Ronald Bell has died at the age of ...
More Picks
1
9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo -
Bella Naija,
3 hours ago
2
"I've been a victim of domestic assault" David Adefeso narrates how Tamar Braxton allegedly assaulted him (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
42 mins ago
3
Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang band group, dies at 68 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...