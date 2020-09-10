Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang band group, dies at 68
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the band group, Kool & the Gang, has died at the age of 68.

