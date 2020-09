JUST IN!! Lionel Messi & Ronald Koeman Fight Over Changes To Barcelona Team Naija Loaded - Barcelona’s new manager, Ronald Koeman, is already at loggerheads with captain Lionel Messi, over changes to the squad, according to Diario GOL. Koeman wants Messi’s friend, Luis Suarez, to leave the club with Juventus keen on the player.



News Credibility Score: 94%