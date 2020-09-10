Post News
News at a Glance
“Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie
Naija on Point
- ADVERTISEMENT An Instagram user has charged Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, to make veteran actor Pete Edochie do the needful which is kneeling down to propose.…
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Popular Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko, has expressed her undiluted love for Veteran Actor and someone whom she regards as a father figure, Pete Edochie. In what seemed like a photo from a filming set, Destiny is seen planting a peck on the cheeks of ...
The News Guru:
Veteran actress, Shan George, has announced her engagement, saying it’s never too late to give love another try.
Naija Log:
A concerned fan has urged Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, to make veteran actor Pete Edochie do the needful which is kneeling to
Gist Punch:
Shan George is engaged again after many failed relationships. The actress announced her engagement saying ''lets try this one last time and it's never too late''.Already a grandma, the actress announced giving love another chance thus;''As Scared and ...
Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerian film producer, actress and movie director Shan George has announced she’s engaged to her heartthrob and best friend.
Naija Diary:
Nollywood actress, Shan George is set to walk down the aisle with her lover. Taking to her Instagram page, the 50-year-old actress who is also a grandmother shared the good news with her fans.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Nollywood actress, Shan George has announced that she is engaged to be married for the fourth time! She took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a gorgeous picture of her beautiful engagement ring.
Nollywood Community:
50-year-old veteran Nollywood Actress, Shan George, is set to give marriage a fourth chance as she disclosed she’s said YES to her heartrob.
GL Trends:
Yul Edochie and Zubby Michael settle their beef Yul Edochie and Zubby Michael settle their beef Popular Nollywood actors, Zubby Michael, and Yul Edochie have finally kissed themselves and made peace.
EE Live:
Nollywood actress and producer, Shan George, will soon be walking down the aisle after her man proposed to her.
FL Vibe:
Nigerians reacts to alleged photo of man who proposed to actress, Shan George Nigerians on Instagram have reacted after alleged photos of the man who proposed to veteran actress, Shan George surfaced on the internet. In the photo that has...
Nesco Media:
Fans of Nollywood actress, Shan George have reacted after alleged photos of the man who proposed to her surfaced on the internet. In the viral photo, the light-skinned actress was seen standing beside a man who was walking with the aid of crutches.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians on Instagram have reacted after photos of the man who proposed to veteran actress, Shan George surfaced on the internet. Kemi Filani recalls the 50 year old actress announced her engagement to the new man after 2 failed marriages.
More Picks
1
Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
2
Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
4
BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee -
Bukas Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
6
“Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
7
I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife -
News Break,
7 hours ago
8
Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths -
Motherhood In-Style,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty -
The Will,
6 hours ago
10
Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) -
Effiezy,
4 hours ago
