Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19
US President Donald Trump, has gone defensive after a new book revealed he knew how "deadly" coronavirus was as far back as February, but in public he was declaring to Americans it was no worse than the flu while insisting it was under control.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Trump told Bob Woodward the U.S. has an ‘incredible’ new secret nuclear weapons system Gistvile:
President Trump’s admission that he downplayed the coronavirus threat earlier this year despite understanding the pathogen’s dangers is one of the more staggering revelations in Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book about the president.


