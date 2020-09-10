Post News
Top News
Naija Dailies »
News at a Glance
Victims of sexual abuse should not be blamed for harassment - Osinbajo
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decried the blame sexual abuse victims are subjected to.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Anaedo Online:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the notion that victims or potential victims of sexual harassment are architects of their fate, especially by their attitude, dressing or willingness to be in a compromising place with their violators is wrong.
Naija News:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said victims of sexual abuse should be seen as victims, and not made to take the blame.
Tori News:
The Vice President stated that victims must always be seen as victims and not to be blamed.
