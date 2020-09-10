Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Selena Gomez covers Allure Magazine's October edition in support of her new beauty line, Rare Beauty (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Selena Gomez is the cover star for the October edition of Allure. The singer, whose makeup brand, Rare Beauty, was featured in the magazine, created her own look for the shoot.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Selena Gomez covers Allure Magazine’s October edition in support of her new beauty line, Rare Beauty (photos) Velox News:
Selena Gomez is the cover star for the October edition of Allure.   The singer, whose makeup brand, Rare Beauty, was featured in the magazine, created her own look for the shoot.


   More Picks
1 Nigerian national arrested in India for duping people by posing as customs officials at Delhi airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Selena Gomez covers Allure Magazine's October edition in support of her new beauty line, Rare Beauty (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Victims of sexual abuse should not be blamed for harassment - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 OIC, WPA to threaten Iran with expulsion from sports if government executes Olympic Wrestling champion Navid Afkari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items - Tori News, 5 hours ago
6 Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Ize Iyamu Promises Inclusive Government As APC Takes Campaign To Ikpoba-Okha - TVC News, 5 hours ago
8 Heartbreaking Video Of 18 Nigerian Men Stranded In India While Seeking Help To Return Home - Tori News, 6 hours ago
9 Lawmakers stage a walkout after convicted murderer on death row is sworn in by Sri Lankan Parliament - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info