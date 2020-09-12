Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien joins Danish club Nordsjaelland as player-coach ahead of the new season
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien has joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as a player-coach for the 2020-21 season. The 37-year-old Ghanaian footballer agreed to assist head coach Flemming Pedersen for the coming campaign.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Daily Post:
Chelsea has confirmed that striker, Michy Batshuayi, has left the club to join Premier League side, Crystal Palace, on a season-long loan ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton on Monday night.
Nigeria Tunes:
FutballNews The manager of Chelsea football club Frank Lampard has said categorically that he didn’t take up the coaching job at the club in order to bring in academy players.
Brila:
President of the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers Tijani Babangida has stated that the Players union will stop at nothing to take on clubs that run foul of their contractual obligations to  players ahead of the 20202021 football ...


