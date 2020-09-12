Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Young female politician reveals what an 'entitled relative' asked for as wedding gift
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Young female politician, Ndi Kato took to Twitter to share a message she received from a relative telling her what she wants as a wedding gift.

2 days ago
The relative sent the politician an invitation to her wedding send forth prayer then demanded a Plasma TV as a wedding gift.


