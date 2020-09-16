Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
US govt speaks on identities of Nigerian politicians issued visa bans
Daily Post
- The United States of America has given reasons it will not reveal the identities of Nigerian politicians issued visa bans for interfering in electoral processes.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja The United States has explained why it won’t reveal the identities of Nigerians placed on visa ban for interfering in electoral process.
Authentic Nigeria:
The United States of America Government has given updates on the list of Top Nigerian Politicians issued Visa Ban as result of Election crimes committed during the 2019 Election in Kogi and Bayelsa State. The United States has explained why it won’t ...
Salone:
With reports reaching us, the Federal Government and the United States are locked in a closed door meeting over visa ban on some categories of Nigerians. The said meeting which is ongoing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to provide the ...
More Picks
1
Rapper, Sasha P shares stunning photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Power producers sell N294.16bn electricity in five months -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Neymar and four other players banned over PSG brawl as LFP investigates racism allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Couple welcome second baby 20 years after their first child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
US govt speaks on identities of Nigerian politicians issued visa bans -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...