Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Couple welcome second baby 20 years after their first child
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A couple from Somalia became parents once again 20 years after they had their first child and after the wife suffered five miscarriages.

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nesco Media:
A Somalian couple became parents once again twenty years after they had their first child and after the wife suffered 5 miscarriages.  The baby was born at a hospital in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates after their son graduated from the University. The ...
The Essence TV:
A couple from Somaliabecame parents once again 20 years after they had their first childand after the wife suffered five
Gistvile:
A couple from Somalia became parents once again 20 years after they had their first child and after the wife suffered five miscarriages.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info