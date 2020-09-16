Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man traveled 400 miles on bus with dismembered and foul smelling body of woman in three suitcases
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man traveled 400 miles on a Greyhound bus with suitcases filled with a woman's dismembered body, police say. The dismembered body parts were found by the man's family after they noticed a "foul smell" coming from the three heavy bags.

7 hours ago
