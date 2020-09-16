Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Power producers sell N294.16bn electricity in five months
The Punch  - 'Femi Asu  Electricity generation companies in the country sold electricity worth N294.16bn in the first five months of this year to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. The government-owned...

7 hours ago
Electricity generation companies in the country sold electricity worth N294.16bn in the first five months of this year to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. The government-owned NBET buys electricity in bulk from Gencos through Power Purchase ...


