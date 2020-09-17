Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governorship Countdown: Meet past governors of Edo State
News photo Online Nigeria  - Past Edo governors By Jethro Ibileke As countdown to the zero hour for the Edo State governorship election continues to tick, gladiators in the election are ready for the final showdown that will climax in the emergence of the ...

12 hours ago
AIG Bows Out 72 Hours To Edo Governorship Election Naija Loaded:
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of ‘Zone 5’ in Benin City, Mr. Dabal Paul Yakadi, has bowed out of service barely 72 hours to Edo State Governorship election slated for Saturday. Yakadi, retired on Tuesday after attaining the ...


