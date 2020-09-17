Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Regina Daniels resumes lawn tennis training 3 months after birthing son
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Three months after she welcomed her son, Billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels has resumed lawn tennis training.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Regina Daniels twinning with her son Munir in new photos Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, shared these adorable photos of herself and her son, Munir Ned Nwoko, dressed in matching outfits as they posed for the camera. The mother of one wrote in her caption: 'Twinning with my son already.' See full photos ...
Actress Regina Daniels Twins With Her Son, Munir (Photos) Information Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels recently stepped out with her look-alike son, Munir Neji Nwoko and they both wore matching outfits. The actress uploaded a series of beautiful photos featuring her son via her Instagram page on Thursday. In the ...
Regina Daniels And Her Son Munir Are Twinning In New Snaps KOKO TV Nigeria:
Regina Daniels and her son Munir are coming through with the mummy and me swag this Thursday morning and we absolutely love it. The TV star took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her son looking absolutely fab in matching outfits.
Teenage actress, Regina Daniels resumes lawn tennis training 3 months after birthing son Wotzup NG:
3 months after she welcomed her son, Billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels has resumed lawn tennis training.
Regina Daniels resorts to lawn tennis 3 months after birthing son Within Nigeria:
Nollywood actress turned billionaire’s 6th wife, Regina Daniels has resorted to playing lawn tennis, 3 months after she welcomed her first child.
Regina Daniels twinning with her son Munir in new photos Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Regina Daniels twinning with her son Munir in new photos Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared new adorable photos of herself and her son, Munir Ned Nwoko on social media.
Regina Daniels twins with her cute son, Prince Munir in matching outfits (Photos) FL Vibe:
Regina Daniels twins with her cute son, Prince Munir in matching outfits Actress and Ned Nwoko‘s wife, Regina Daniels, has stepped put rocking matching outfits with her son, Prince Munir. Taking to her Instagram page today, she shared photos...
Regina Daniels And Look-Alike Son Dresses In Matching Outfits (Photos) Naija Diary:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko has shared adorable photos of herself and her son, Munir Ned Nwoko. In the photos, the actress and Munir are seen dressed in matching outfits as they posed for the camera.
Regina Daniels twinning with her son Munir in new photos Studio CB55:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, shared these adorable photos of herself and her son, Munir Ned Nwoko, dressed in matching outfits as they posed for the camera. The mother of one wrote in her caption: ‘Twinning with my son already.’ See full photos ...
Actress Regina Daniels Twinning With Her Son, Munir In Cute Photos Talk Glitz:
Nollywood actress and wife of a Nigerian billionaire, Regina Daniels, shared these adorable photos of herself and her son, Munir Ned Nwoko, dressed in matching outfits as they posed for the camera.


   More Picks
1 Georgia rugby chief arrested for 'shooting his own country's international star Ramaz Kharazishvili 'after row in his office' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Five children of Nigerian lawmaker set to wed same day in Abuja - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Niger govt distributes 47,611 CACOVID items to house holds - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
4 Police withdraws escorts from VIPs, issues strong warning to Thugs - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute - Paradise News, 7 hours ago
6 Naval Officer Clashes With Lagos Task Force Over BRT Lane In Lagos (video) - HGS Media Plus, 4 hours ago
7 NTA signs MOU with Wale Adenuga Productions Ltd on return of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 UPDATE: "She’s A Liar And A Gold-digger - Nightlife King, La Scatter Responds To Sexual Molestation Allegations - Tori News, 8 hours ago
9 Shocking Story Of 33-Year-Old Man Who Allegedly Stabbed His Own Brother To Death - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Shock As Thousands Of Birds Drop Dead From The Sky In New Mexico (Photos) - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info