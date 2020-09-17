Post News
News at a Glance
Freedom is speech gets man in military trouble after dropping mic in Edo State
Instablog 9ja
- Freedom is speech gets man in military trouble after dropping mic in Edo State
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A man has accused soldiers of beating him up for expressing his right to freedom of speech. Samson Etumudon shared a photo of his swollen back with a red whip mark and explained that he was flogged by soldiers in Benin, along Airport road.
The Street Journal:
It is two days to the gubernatorial elections in Edo State and there seems to be trouble in Auchi Kingdom as an alleged plot by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Phillip Shaibu, to sanction the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji A.H. Momoh, has surfaced ...
Naija on Point:
The person was harrassed Samson Etumudon, a younger Nigerian man has accused troopers of beating him up for expressing his proper to freedom of speech.…
Within Nigeria:
A man, identified as Samson Etumudon, has disclosed how soldiers beat him up for expressing his right to freedom of speech.
Tori News:
When asked what he said to anger the soldiers, he said that he was in a car when the soldiers tried to board the vehicle.
