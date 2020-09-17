Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Barcelona celebrate 20 years of Leo Messi’s arrival
News photo Today  - Barcelona are celebrating 20 years since star player Lionel Messi joined the club with his two decades outlined in an extraordinarily comprehensive report in Marca.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


On September 17, 2000, Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona. Accompanied by his father, the young Argentine’s dream was to sign for Barcelona. It wasn’t an easy process, but eventually the two sides came to an agreement and Messi joined the club’s junior ...


