Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido Flaunts His Richard Mille Wrist-Watch Worth N58 Million
News photo Talk Glitz  - DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido lives an insane luxury life and he never misses an opportunity to show it off. The singer and father of 3 wears a Richard Mille RM030 Automatic in rose gold and titanium with light blue strap.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Check out Davido’s Richard Mille watch worth N58Million FL Vibe:
Check out Davido’s Richard Mille watch worth N58Million DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido lives an insane luxury life and he never misses an opportunity to show it off. The singer and father of...
Davido rocks Richard Mille watch worth N58M Wotzup NG:
Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known asDavido,wears a Richard Mille Watch that’s worths over 58 million naira According to the information made available on Instagram by @insaneluxurylife.
Check out Davido’s N58million Richard Mille watch (Photos) Nesco Media:
Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, Davido is undoubtable one of the most flamboyant entertainers in the country.
Check Out Davido Tori News:
Nigerian musician, Davido has showed off a watch reportedly worth N58m that he bought for himself.
Davido splashes N58M on a Richard Mille watch (photos) Kemi Filani Blog:
Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, wears a Richard Mille Watch that’s worths over 58 million naira According to the information made available on Instagram by @insaneluxurylife.


   More Picks
1 Georgia rugby chief arrested for 'shooting his own country's international star Ramaz Kharazishvili 'after row in his office' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Five children of Nigerian lawmaker set to wed same day in Abuja - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Niger govt distributes 47,611 CACOVID items to house holds - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
4 Police withdraws escorts from VIPs, issues strong warning to Thugs - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute - Paradise News, 7 hours ago
6 Naval Officer Clashes With Lagos Task Force Over BRT Lane In Lagos (video) - HGS Media Plus, 4 hours ago
7 NTA signs MOU with Wale Adenuga Productions Ltd on return of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 UPDATE: "She’s A Liar And A Gold-digger - Nightlife King, La Scatter Responds To Sexual Molestation Allegations - Tori News, 8 hours ago
9 Shocking Story Of 33-Year-Old Man Who Allegedly Stabbed His Own Brother To Death - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Shock As Thousands Of Birds Drop Dead From The Sky In New Mexico (Photos) - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info