Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles-Lawson explains unusual origin and meaning of name
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Beyonce's name and its origins have been revealed by her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.The 66-year-old fashion designer and businesswoman spoke about her daughter's moniker during a new podcast and it turns out that it was Tina's name for years.Speaking ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Tina Lawson reveals the origin of her daughter BeyoncÃ© Linda Ikeji Blog:
Tina Knowles-Lawson has opened up about the origin of her daughter Beyoncé's name. The fashion designer and businesswoman, 66, spoke about the unique name during Tuesday's inaugural episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast.
Tina Knowles Reveals The Origin Of Beyoncé’s Name KOKO TV Nigeria:
The name Beyonce is unique and different and for the very first time the singer’s mum Tina Knowles is opening up on the origin of her daughter’s name. The fashion mogul revealed that Beyonce is her maiden name. Beyoncé is my last name.
Tina Lawson reveals the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s unique name Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Tina Lawson reveals the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s unique name Tina Knowles-Lawson has opened up about the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s name.
Tina Lawson Reveals The Origin of Her Daughter Beyoncé’s Unique Name GQ Buzz:
Tina Knowles-Lawson has opened up about the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s name. The fashion designer and businesswoman, 66, spoke about the unique name during Tuesday’s inaugural episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast.
Tina Lawson reveals the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s unique name Velox News:
Tina Knowles-Lawson has opened up about the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s name.   The fashion designer and businesswoman, 66, spoke about the unique name during Tuesday’s inaugural episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast.
Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Explains Origins Of The Superstar’s Unique Name Ono Bello:
Ever wondered why Beyoncé‘s name is quite rare? While the singer is internationally famous, not many people know the meaning behind why she was given that moniker, however, you’re about to find out today as her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson recently ...
Beyonce’s Mother Tina Knowles Explains Origin Of Singer’s Name Effiezy:
Beyonce is not only one of the world’s most famous singers, but she is also one of the most celebrated with several accolades to her...
Tina Lawson reveals the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s unique name Hit NG:
Tina Knowles-Lawson has opened upabout the origin of her daughter Beyoncé’s name. The fashion designer and businesswoman, 66, spoke about the unique name during Tuesday’s inaugural episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast.


   More Picks
1 Georgia rugby chief arrested for 'shooting his own country's international star Ramaz Kharazishvili 'after row in his office' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Five children of Nigerian lawmaker set to wed same day in Abuja - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Niger govt distributes 47,611 CACOVID items to house holds - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
4 Police withdraws escorts from VIPs, issues strong warning to Thugs - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute - Paradise News, 7 hours ago
6 Naval Officer Clashes With Lagos Task Force Over BRT Lane In Lagos (video) - HGS Media Plus, 4 hours ago
7 NTA signs MOU with Wale Adenuga Productions Ltd on return of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 UPDATE: "She’s A Liar And A Gold-digger - Nightlife King, La Scatter Responds To Sexual Molestation Allegations - Tori News, 8 hours ago
9 Shocking Story Of 33-Year-Old Man Who Allegedly Stabbed His Own Brother To Death - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Shock As Thousands Of Birds Drop Dead From The Sky In New Mexico (Photos) - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info