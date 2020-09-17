Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute
News photo Paradise News  - By Our Reporter The Cross River House of Assembly (CRHA) has assured the people of Ikot Ene-Obong Neighborhood Community and the leadership of Basin Authority, [Read More] CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute ...

7 hours ago
Barack Obama announces his new memoir, A Promised Land, will be out in November 2020 Linda Ikeji Blog:
Former President Barack Obama's long-awaited presidential memoir is coming this November. The former US President made the book announcement on Instagram on Thursday morning. He said the book will be released on November 17.
