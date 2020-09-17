CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute Paradise News - By Our Reporter The Cross River House of Assembly (CRHA) has assured the people of Ikot Ene-Obong Neighborhood Community and the leadership of Basin Authority, [Read More] CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute ...



News Credibility Score: 99%