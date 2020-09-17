Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
God don shame you already - Seyi Edun slams troll who mocked her for not having a child and always being happy
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has slammed a troll who mocked her for not having a child with her partner Adeniyi Johnson, and always being happy in spite of that.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Popular Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun clapped back at a troll, who mocked her for not having a child on social media.
360Nobs.com:
Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has been mocked and called a barren woman on social media for having no child with her husband.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
If actress Seyi Edun knew supporting Laycon and vibing to his song on Instagram would have brought her a reminder of not having a child of her own yet, she probably might not have done it but still, she salvaged the situation.
Instablog 9ja:
Actress Seyi Edun replies a lady who mocked her for not having a child and always being happy
Ofofo:
Popular Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has replied a troll who mocked and called her barren on Instagram. It is no news that the actress is yet to have a child of her own since she got married to Toyin Abraham’s ex husband, Niyi Johnson. According to the ...
Within Nigeria:
Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has reacted after she was slammed by a troll for not having a child with her partner Adeniyi Johnson, but remaining happy in spite of that.
GL Trends:
Actress Seyi Edun dragged for being barren The popular Nigeria actress, Seyi Edun has been dragged on social media platforms for her inability to bear a child.
Sleek Gist:
Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has slammed a troll who mocked her for not having a child with her partner Adeniyi ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has been mocked and called barren on social media. The Yoruba actress was forced to reply a troll identified as dorathy_137 on Instagram who chose to make her for not having a child of her own yet.
Tori News:
A Nollywood actress has been attacked on social media and called unprintable names for not having a child.
More Picks
1
Georgia rugby chief arrested for 'shooting his own country's international star Ramaz Kharazishvili 'after row in his office' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Five children of Nigerian lawmaker set to wed same day in Abuja -
Velox News,
1 hour ago
3
Niger govt distributes 47,611 CACOVID items to house holds -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
4
Police withdraws escorts from VIPs, issues strong warning to Thugs -
Politics Nigeria,
4 hours ago
5
CR Assembly Promises Amicable Resolution of Basin, Ikot Ene-Obong Land Dispute -
Paradise News,
7 hours ago
6
Naval Officer Clashes With Lagos Task Force Over BRT Lane In Lagos (video) -
HGS Media Plus,
4 hours ago
7
NTA signs MOU with Wale Adenuga Productions Ltd on return of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
UPDATE: "She’s A Liar And A Gold-digger - Nightlife King, La Scatter Responds To Sexual Molestation Allegations -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
9
Shocking Story Of 33-Year-Old Man Who Allegedly Stabbed His Own Brother To Death -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
10
Shock As Thousands Of Birds Drop Dead From The Sky In New Mexico (Photos) -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...