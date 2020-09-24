Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Everton footballer, Gylfi Sigurdsson's brother-in-law, 11, dies after accidentally shooting himself with shotgun
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Everton footballer, Gylfi Sigurdsson's young brother-in-law has tragically died after accidentally shooting himself. 11-year-old Maximilian Helgi Ivarsson killed himself while playing with the shotgun, which he had taken from a locked gun closet.
4 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
A drug dealer was accidentally shot dead by his cousin as soon as he was released from prison due to COVID-19. Sari Salem Wardat, a 46-year-old man who was an alleged drug dealer was shot in the head as he was walking towards his house as a crowd of ...
Velox News:
Everton footballer, Gylfi Sigurdsson’s young brother-in-law has tragically died after accidentally shooting himself. 11-year-old Maximilian Helgi Ivarsson killed himself while playing with the shotgun, which he had taken from a locked gun closet.
More Picks
1
Prophetess arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a Female Congregant -
Luci Post,
3 hours ago
2
Peter Okoye ecstatic as Laliga and FIFA licence agent recognize his son Cameron -
FL Vibe,
7 hours ago
3
We decide who visits the UK – British govt fires back at FG over visa ban -
Effiezy,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...