Everton footballer, Gylfi Sigurdsson's brother-in-law, 11, dies after accidentally shooting himself with shotgun
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Everton footballer, Gylfi Sigurdsson's young brother-in-law has tragically died after accidentally shooting himself. 11-year-old Maximilian Helgi Ivarsson killed himself while playing with the shotgun, which he had taken from a locked gun closet.

4 days ago
