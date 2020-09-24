Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2016 vs 2020: Data shows Oshiomhole inconsequential to Ize-Iyamu's fate
The Cable  - As the dust over the final governorship battle between Godwin Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu settles, analysis by TheCable... Oshiomhole

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Premium Times:
The forces within the APC that forced Mr Oshiomhole out of office are still in the party and his loss in Edo has, arguably, diminished his electoral value.
Nigerian Eye:
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, on Monday attributed the party’s defeat in the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday to what he called “the unpleasant carriage and incoherent disposition” of ...
Business Post Nigeria:
By Modupe Gbadeyanka Urges Ize-Iyamu to Demand Refund of Campaign Expenses from Oshiomhole The loss.
Naija News:
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is yet to release a statement hours after the victory of the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki. The former Edo State Governor had earlier ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
If anything is worth celebrating for the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, it is definitely not the outcome of the Edo governorship election.Though Mr Oshiomhole won his local government for the APC, the final ...


