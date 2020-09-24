Post News
News at a Glance
Vanessa Bryant's mom accuses her of kicking her out after Kobe Bryant's death in shocking tell-all Interview (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Sofia Laine, the mother of Vanessa Bryant, has opened up about her relationship with her daughter.
4 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Months after the passing of basketball star, Kobe Bryant, his wife, Vanessa is alleged to have chased her mother Sofia Lane out of the Lakers player’s house.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Vanessa Bryant’s mom accuses her of kicking her out after Kobe Bryant’s death in shocking tell-all Interview Sofia Laine, the mother of Vanessa Bryant, has opened up about her relationship…
Salone:
In a recent video shared online, Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine claimed that Vanessa kicked her out of the Bryant house, even asking back for her car.
The Genius Media:
UNBELIEVABLE!!! Kobe Bryant's Wife Falls Out With Mother, See Her Next Move----The mother of Vanessa Bryant has accused Vanessa of kicking her out of the home of Kobe Bryant after their relationship turned for the worst.
Within Nigeria:
Nine months after the tragic death of NBA star, Kobe Bryant, the mother of his wife, Vanessa has cried out after she threw her out of his home.
Wotzup NG:
Nine months after the tragic death of NBA star, Kobe Bryant, the mother of his wife, Vanessa, has cried out after she threw her out of his home.
Nesco Media:
Sofia Lane, the mother of Vanessa Bryant has revealed that she was kicked out by her daughter from the house of late NBA star, Kobe Bryant shortly after he died.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
According to various reports since Kobe Bryant and their daughter tragically passed on in January, Vanessa's mother and her family had been her support system during the past few months, helping her deal with the devastating loss.According to a US ...
Talk Glitz:
Vanessa Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, has accused her daughter of kicking her out after the demise of her husband. The revelation came in an interview that saw Sofia Laine give details of her relationship with her daughter.
Sleek Gist:
Sofia Laine, mother to Vanessa Bryant, has claimed that she has been kicked out of the late Kobe Bryant’s house by ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
9 months after the death of American professional basketball player, Kobe Bryant, reports has it that his wife, Vanessa has sent her mum out of her husband’s house.
More Picks
1
Prophetess arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a Female Congregant -
Luci Post,
3 hours ago
2
Peter Okoye ecstatic as Laliga and FIFA licence agent recognize his son Cameron -
FL Vibe,
7 hours ago
3
We decide who visits the UK – British govt fires back at FG over visa ban -
Effiezy,
6 hours ago
One moment please...