Decomposing body of missing girl found stuffed in the wardrobe of neighbor who participated in search party
Within Nigeria  - A neighbor who participated in the search for a 9-year-old girl identified as Boipelo Sesele who went missing at Kroonstad, Gelukkwaarts in Free State, South Africa has been apprehended after the decomposing body of the missing girl was found stuffed ...

4 days ago
