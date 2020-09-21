Post News
News at a Glance
Decomposing body of missing girl found stuffed in the wardrobe of neighbor who participated in search party
Within Nigeria
- A neighbor who participated in the search for a 9-year-old girl identified as Boipelo Sesele who went missing at Kroonstad, Gelukkwaarts in Free State, South Africa has been apprehended after the decomposing body of the missing girl was found stuffed ...
4 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two children, Mpho Makondo, 8, and Simphiwe Mncina, 6, were found dead on Saturday morning, September 19 after they went missing on Friday night in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg. The community and families believe the children may have been ...
Koko Mansion:
The decomposing body of a nine-year-old girl, Boipelo Sesele, was found stuffed in the wardrobe of a neighbour, who helped search for her, after she went missing at Kroonstad, Gelukkwaarts in Free State, South Africa. The Grade 4 pupil was last seen ...
Naija Diary:
Two children, Mpho Makondo, 8, and Simphiwe Mncina, 6, were on Saturday morning found dead after they went missing on Friday night in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg. According to families, the children may have been victims of muthi killings though ...
Sleek Gist:
A tragic moment as a dead body of missing 7-year-old boy was found while dogs was feasting on his body ...
National Daily:
The decomposing body of 9-year-old Boipelo Sesele was found stuffed in the wardrobe of a neighbour who helped search for her, after she went missing at Kroonstad, Gelukkwaarts in Free State, South Africa, IOL reported on Sunday, September 20.
1
Prophetess arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a Female Congregant -
Luci Post,
3 hours ago
2
Peter Okoye ecstatic as Laliga and FIFA licence agent recognize his son Cameron -
FL Vibe,
7 hours ago
3
We decide who visits the UK – British govt fires back at FG over visa ban -
Effiezy,
6 hours ago
