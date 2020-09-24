Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gombe govt approves date for full reopening of schools Daily Post:
The Gombe State Government has approved the reopening of schools across the state, after six months of COVID-19 break. Dr Habu Dahiru, Commissioner of Education, disclosed this in a press briefing in Gombe on Thursday, NAN reports.
Update on Lagos tanker explosion: Three persons burnt to death, many wounded, 30 on admission ― NEMA Vanguard News:
By Evelyn Usman An explosion from a truck loaded with combustive substance rocked the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, with at least three persons feared dead in the resultant inferno and a yet- to- be ascertained number of persons wounded.
China Says WHO Gave Blessing For Coronavirus Vaccine Emergency Use Programme Leadership:
The World Health Organisation gave China its support and understanding to start administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to people while clinical trials were still underway, a Chinese health official said on Friday. According to Zheng Zhongwei, ...
Nigerian couple who got engaged three months after they started dating celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Nigerian couple Brenda and Kenneth Uphopho, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today September 25.
Naija Loaded:
Lincoln City coach, Michael Appleton, has revealed what Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, told him after his side’s Carabao Cup 7-2 defeat against the Premier League champions on Thursday. Appleton said Klopp told him well done and wished him good luck ...
Nigerians react as 15-year-old girl shares video of herself smoking weed Yaba Left Online:
A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a teenage Nigerian girl recorded herself smoking ‘weed’ and it has sparked outrage on social media.Teenager smoking weed The 15-year-old posted the video of herself smoking weed inside a toilet ...
Tory Lanez Attacked For Profiting Off Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident The Herald:
Tory Lanez is facing serious backlash as fans have accused him of using the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident to promote his new project.
125 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,849; death toll now 1,102 Ripples:
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that no COVID-19 death ...
‘None Of My Ex Have Been Able To Replace Me‘ – Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, Teebillz Brags Information Nigeria:
Nigerian music executive, Tunji ‘Teebillz‘ Balogun has got everyone talking after he bragged being irreplaceable on Instagram. The artist manager, who has been flaunting his new lover on social media, fired shots as he stated none of his ex-partners ...
FIFA suspends Trinidad and Tobago over High Court claim Prompt News:
FIFA has suspended Trinidad and Tobago from international football after its football association (TTFA) pursued a dispute through the country’s High Court in contravention of [...]
Nationwide Strike: FG’s Meeting With Organised Labour To Avert Impending Nationwide Protest Inconclusive 360Nobs.com:
The meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Labour Congress and members of the Nigerian Governors Forum aimed at averting the proposed strike slated for September 28, has ended on an ...
Salone:
Well known Ghanaian gospel singer, Joe Mettle has addressed rumour of getting married to his wife because of unplanned pregnancy.
Comedian, Bovi And His Daughter Celebrate Their Birthday With Adorable Photos Naija on Point:
Comedian, Bovi And His Daughter Celebrate Their Birthday With Adorable Photos Popular Comedian, Bovi Ugboma and his beautiful daughter, Elena are celebrating their birthday today,…
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Toll Near 58,000 With 125 Fresh Cases Ono Bello:
One hundred and twenty-five fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Thursday September 24.
EFCC: Wordings of Invitation Magu Panel Sent To Me Unconstitutional – Malami Wotzup NG:
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says his non-appearance at Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was ...
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, reportedly weds Chief Of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, reportedly weds Chief Of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, reportedly weds Chief Of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar Nigerian Humanitarian Affairs ...
EDO 2020: If not for UK and US Obaseki would not have won the election – Wike Reveals Eco City Reporters:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has attributed the adjudged free and fair governorship election in Edo State to the threat of visa ban on politicians by the United Kingdom and the United States prior to the polls.
CAMA Act will help us fight corruption, Buhari explains at UNGA high-level summit Global Upfront:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday explained that the recently passed controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA) in Nigeria will enhance transparency and corporate accountability in the fight against corruption.<br /><br /><br /> ...
Buhari puts one of his 10 presidential aircraft up for sale in desperate bid to raise cash Nigerian Watch:
NIGERIA’S federal government has put one of its presidential aircrafts up for sale as part of an attempt to cut back on extravagant public spending and reduce the cost of maintaining an over-bloated fleet.
Two Nigerian men, one white woman arrested in Vietnam for drug trafficking Within Nigeria:
Two Nigerians were, on Thursday, arrested by Anti-narcotics police in Ho Chi Minh City, for trafficking methamphetamine.
National Industrial Court restrains organised labour from embarking on strike The New Era News:
The National Industrial Court has restrained organised labour movements in Nigeria, NLC, and TUC from going ahead with their planned
Wizkid thanks Banky W, Tunde Demuren for changing his life WATCH the video for his Gist Punch:
Wizkid today dropped the visuals for ''smile'' and moments later in his excitement, thanked his former record label bosses, Banky W ans Tunde Demuren, now married to OAP Toolz for changing his life.Thanking his former bosses, he wrote on his insta- ...
Horror! 11 People Traveling For Funeral Die In Fatal Auto Crash Along Calabar-Ikom Road (Graphic Photos) Online Nigeria:
The accident, which involved a white-coloured Hiace bus number plates EDA28XA, occurred around 10 a.m on Thurday. The scene of the incident It has been reported that no less than eleven persons travelling for a funeral ceremony have died in a ghastly ...
Abia Government announces resumption date for primary, secondary schools Loveworld Plus TV:
Abia Government on Thursday announced that primary and secondary schools in the state are to resume on September 28 to complete the third term of the 20192020 academic session.


