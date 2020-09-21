Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police bust 'scam gang' in Cambodia, arrest 4 Nigerian men and one Cambodian woman
Four Nigerian nationals and a Cambodian woman have been arrested in Phnom Penh over alleged scam and money laundering.

The police received information about a fraud operation and abnormal money transfer from the US to banks in Cambodia which led to the arrest.


