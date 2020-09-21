Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EDODECIDES: APC chieftain blames Oshiomhole for party’s loss
News photo Ripples  - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has blamed the party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for the party’s loss in the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


Oshiomhole Is To Blame For Our Loss – APC The Trent:
Godwin Erhahon, a former Edo State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has advanced reasons why Governor Godwin Obaseki won the governorship election in the State. Erhahon, why reacting to the outcome of the election in a ...
