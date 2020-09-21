Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Drama As Man Dies During Argument At Beer Parlour In Anambra
News photo Tori News  - An argument has resulted to the death of a 44-year-old man at a beer parlour in Anambra.

9 hours ago
Man Dies During Beer Parlor Saga In Anambra Naija Loaded:
A 44-yea-old man, Osondu Ike, yesterday, lost his life during an altercation that broke out at a drinking joint at Uruezeani village, Allor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. A witness told our reporter that the deceased, who was ...
