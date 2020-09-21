Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I'm so sorry" Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses allegations of misconduct on her show for the first time (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ellen DeGeneres has publicly addressed allegations of misconduct on her show for the first time.

8 hours ago
Ellen says she’s a ‘work in progress’ as she kicks off new season of her show The Street Journal:
Ellen DeGeneres launched the new season of her daytime talk show on Monday with a monologue where she apologized for 'ever hurting' anyone, took responsibility for claims she runs a toxic workplace and admitted to being impatient but insisted she was ...
‘I Am So Sorry’ – Ellen DeGeneres Publicly Addresses Toxic Work Environment Allegations On Her Show For The First Time, Promises New Chapter Mojidelano:
Talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres has publicly addressed allegations of toxic work environment and sexual harassment on her show for the first time.
Ellen DeGeneres returns to TV, addresses toxic workplace allegations Ofofo:
During her talk show’s season premiere on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres directly addresses the toxic work environment allegations that plagued her show over the summer.
Poly Ibadan terminates Lecturer’s appointment over allegations of sexual misconduct Naija on Point:
The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State has sacked one of its lecturers in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Ajadi Ojo Omotosho over allegations of…


