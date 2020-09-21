Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
"I'm so sorry" Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses allegations of misconduct on her show for the first time (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ellen DeGeneres has publicly addressed allegations of misconduct on her show for the first time.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Ellen DeGeneres launched the new season of her daytime talk show on Monday with a monologue where she apologized for 'ever hurting' anyone, took responsibility for claims she runs a toxic workplace and admitted to being impatient but insisted she was ...
Mojidelano:
Talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres has publicly addressed allegations of toxic work environment and sexual harassment on her show for the first time.
Ofofo:
During her talk show’s season premiere on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres directly addresses the toxic work environment allegations that plagued her show over the summer.
Naija on Point:
The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State has sacked one of its lecturers in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Ajadi Ojo Omotosho over allegations of…
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 cases, death toll hits 1,100 -
Pulse Nigeria,
2 hours ago
2
Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend onboard an international flight (video) -
Hit NG,
4 hours ago
3
"They better not be faking divorce' - Wendy Williams warns Cardi B and Offset -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Daughter's comment to dad accidentally exposes mum's affair with neighbour -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
EPL: Guardiola gives condition to remain at Manchester City -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
6
26 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom, Says Nasarawa Governor -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
7
Photos from filmmaker Aquila Njamah's wedding (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Edo Election: Will Obaseki Remain In PDP? -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
9
Tonto Dikeh Ex-boyfriend,Malivelihood gets a surprise Car Gift from his Beautiful Wife(Video/Photos) -
Correct Kid,
6 hours ago
10
Two Uber passengers are killed after driver of another car slams into the ride-share -
The Street Journal,
10 hours ago
