Photos from filmmaker Aquila Njamah's wedding (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood filmmaker, Aquila Njamah has tied the knot with his fiancee, Anu Mohammed. The very private wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. Their white wedding took place at the Overcomers Christian Center on September 19.

Empress Njamah’s brother ties the knot Sidomex Entertainment:
Nollywood’s Empress Njamah’s brother, Aquila Njamah, who is a filmmaker and movie director, is now a married man as he ties the knot with his sweetheart. The movie director recently walked down the aisle with the beautiful Anuoluwa Mohammed. Lovely ...


