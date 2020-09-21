Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tonto Dikeh Ex-boyfriend,Malivelihood gets a surprise Car Gift from his Beautiful Wife(Video/Photos)
News photo Correct Kid  - Popular Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Ex-Boyfriend Malivlihood Micheal Awujola gets a surprise car gift from his beautiful wife, Deola Smart Deola Smart is the Daughter of Smart Adeyemi, the Kogi state District Senator.Deola Surprised his husband with ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Rapper, Lil Wayne gifted a brand new 2020 McLaren 720S by Mack Maine ahead of his 38th birthday (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
American rapper, Lil Wayne was treated to a new luxury car ahead of 38th birthday on Sunday, September 27. Mack Maine, the president of Young Money Entertainment surprised the rapper with a brand new 2020 McLaren 720S ahead of his special day.
Tonto Dikeh Shares Make-Up Free Photo On Instagram Information Nigeria:
Controversial Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Monday to show off her bare face. Dikeh posted a fresh out of the shower selfie and she looked so stunning even though she had no make up on her face.
Years after having a failed marriage, Tonto Dikeh hints on what a man should never do to his woman Kemi Filani Blog:
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has decided to talk about what a man should never do to his woman. Taking to Instagram to pass her message, Tonto stated clearly how and where a man should do and what he should not do to his woman.


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 cases, death toll hits 1,100 - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend onboard an international flight (video) - Hit NG, 4 hours ago
3 "They better not be faking divorce' - Wendy Williams warns Cardi B and Offset - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Daughter's comment to dad accidentally exposes mum's affair with neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 EPL: Guardiola gives condition to remain at Manchester City - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 26 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom, Says Nasarawa Governor - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
7 Photos from filmmaker Aquila Njamah's wedding (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Edo Election: Will Obaseki Remain In PDP? - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Tonto Dikeh Ex-boyfriend,Malivelihood gets a surprise Car Gift from his Beautiful Wife(Video/Photos) - Correct Kid, 6 hours ago
10 Two Uber passengers are killed after driver of another car slams into the ride-share - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info