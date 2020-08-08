Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Only Lagos, Kano, Ogun, FCT still conducting COVID-19 tests – PTF
The Punch
- Friday Olokor, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the COVID-19 transmission would rise with the reopening...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
ODU News:
The Federal Government has said that only Lagos, Kano and Ogun states are still conducting COVID-19 tests in the country. The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre of Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, made this known on Monday. He noted that COVID- ...
Abuja Reporters:
The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the COVID-19 transmission would rise with the reopening of schools and airports.
More Picks
1
See How A 56-year-old Lady Celebrated Her Graduation From Junior Secondary School In Ghana(Photos) -
Trezzy Helm,
7 hours ago
2
Woman who vanished on her way to sonogram is found dead and ex-boyfriend is charged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Shocking moment dad is shot as he shields his three kids from gunman who opened fire at car dealership in NYC (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
‘I used N500 petrol to roast my girlfriend and nine members of her family – Jilted boyfriend who set room on fire -
Sleek Gist,
13 hours ago
5
Iran Flew Surveillance Drone Over US Aircraft Carrier Near Persian Gulf -
Edujandon,
14 hours ago
