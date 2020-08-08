Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Only Lagos, Kano, Ogun, FCT still conducting COVID-19 tests – PTF
The Punch  - Friday Olokor, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the COVID-19 transmission would rise with the reopening...

The Federal Government has said that only Lagos, Kano and Ogun states are still conducting COVID-19 tests in the country. The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre of Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, made this known on Monday. He noted that COVID- ...
The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the COVID-19 transmission would rise with the reopening of schools and airports.


