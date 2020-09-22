Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Lindsey Graham says Trump ‘has the votes’ to confirm his Supreme Court nominee
The Street Journal
- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham declared that Donald Trump 'has the votes' to confirm his Supreme Court nominee after two key Republican swing voters voiced their support for the president's plan to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
President Donald Trump announced he will nominate someone to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week. He also said he expects the Senate to vote on the nominee before the US presidential election.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
US president Donald Trump, has labelled House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as "crazy" for suggesting he could be impeached again if he tried to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Ginsburg's death before the election.
1st for Credible News:
Meet top women in battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s position in the Supreme court. Amy coney barrett Barrett, 48, is widely considered to be the front-runner.
Global Village Extra:
President Trump has said he will name a replacement to Ruth Bader Ginsburg by week’s end and urged the Republican-controlled Senate to confirm his Supreme Court choice before 3 November. The plan has launched a high-stakes battle ahead of the...
More Picks
1
See How A 56-year-old Lady Celebrated Her Graduation From Junior Secondary School In Ghana(Photos) -
Trezzy Helm,
7 hours ago
2
Woman who vanished on her way to sonogram is found dead and ex-boyfriend is charged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Shocking moment dad is shot as he shields his three kids from gunman who opened fire at car dealership in NYC (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
‘I used N500 petrol to roast my girlfriend and nine members of her family – Jilted boyfriend who set room on fire -
Sleek Gist,
13 hours ago
5
Iran Flew Surveillance Drone Over US Aircraft Carrier Near Persian Gulf -
Edujandon,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...