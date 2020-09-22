Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lindsey Graham says Trump ‘has the votes’ to confirm his Supreme Court nominee
The Street Journal  - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham declared that Donald Trump 'has the votes' to confirm his Supreme Court nominee after two key Republican swing voters voiced their support for the president's plan to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat ...

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
President Donald Trump announced he will nominate someone to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week. He also said he expects the Senate to vote on the nominee before the US presidential election.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
US president Donald Trump, has labelled House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as "crazy" for suggesting he could be impeached again if he tried to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Ginsburg's death before the election.
1st for Credible News:
Meet top women  in battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s position in the Supreme court. Amy coney barrett Barrett, 48, is widely considered to be the front-runner.
Global Village Extra:
President Trump has said he will name a replacement to Ruth Bader Ginsburg by week’s end and urged the Republican-controlled Senate to confirm his Supreme Court choice before 3 November. The plan has launched a high-stakes battle ahead of the...


