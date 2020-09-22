Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Nigerians Thinks All Governors Are Just Thieves, Wasting State Resources” – Nasir El-Rufai
News photo Lasgidi Reporters  - Everyone thinks Governors are just thieves and we are wasting state resources,” Governor El-Rufai said.

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says many people believe governors are corrupt and ineffective. Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, he said being a governor is one of the most difficult things in the world.
