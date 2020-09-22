Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Self-acclaimed Jesus arrested after dozens of Russian armed troops with four helicopters raided his remote compound in Siberia
News photo Sleek Gist  - Russian special forces have arrested a cult leader who claims he is Jesus Christ. Wispy-haired Sergei Torop, 59, was bundled ...

8 hours ago
Russian cult leader who claims he is the reincarnation of Jesus is detained by special forces in Siberia Linda Ikeji Blog:
A former traffic cop who now leads a sect in Siberia, claiming he is Jesus Christ, has been detained. Russian special forces in the early hours of today, September 22, staged a special operation to detain him, Daily Mail reports.
Russian cult leader who claims he is the reincarnation of Jesus is detained The Street Journal:
Russian special forces today staged a special operation to detain a former traffic cop who leads a sect in Siberia claiming he is Jesus Christ.Sergei Torop - known as Vissarion - and his closest aide Vadim Redkin, a former rock musician, were ...
Russian cult leader who claims he’s Jesus reincarnation, arrested Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Russian cult leader who claims he’s Jesus reincarnation, arrested A Russian cult leader, Sergei Torop  who claims to be Jesus Christ in Siberia, has been arrested and detained by Read More >> Russian cult leader who claims ...
Russian Cult Chief Who Claims He Is The Reincarnation Of Jesus Is Detained By Particular Forces In Siberia Naija on Point:
A former site visitors cop who now leads a sect in Siberia, claiming he’s Jesus Christ, has been detained.


