Nigerian embassy in Switzerland allegedly calls police on Nigerian citizens (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video making rounds online captured moment the Swiss Police showed up at the Nigerian embassy in Switzerland to throw out Nigerian citizens after allegedly being called in by the embassy authorities.

8 hours ago
Nigerian embassy in Switzerland calls police on Nigerian citizens (video) Nesco Media:
A video have emerged online showing the moment the Swiss Police storm the Nigerian embassy in Switzerland to throw out Nigerian citizens after allegedly being called in by the embassy authorities.
Nigerian Embassy Allegedly Calls Police On Citizens Seeking Passport Renewal In Switzerland (Video) Tori News:
The citizens alleged that they had already made payments for their passports to be renewed but the embassy failed to fulfil the service they paid for.


