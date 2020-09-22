Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Remove Service Chiefs Over Non-performance, Our Communities Are Defenceless, Borno Elders Tell President Buhari
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Coalition of North-East Elders for Peace and Development has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to remove all serving service chiefs over persistent insecurity in their communities.

8 hours ago
