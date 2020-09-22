Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Seven Confirmed Dead In Sokoto Boat Mishap
News photo Mojidelano  - Seven persons have been confirmed dead in a boat accident in Lambara Dam in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state. Confirming the incident, a government official in the state, Dandi Ango Shagari said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

5 hours ago
