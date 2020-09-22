Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FinCEN Files reveal Chelsea owner Abramovich largest funder of Israeli group displacing Palestinian families
News photo City Voice  - Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has donated over a hundred million dollars to a controversial Israeli settler group accused of displacing Palestinian families from Jerusalem. According to leaked documents seen by BBC News Arabic, four companies ...

9 hours ago
#FinCEN Files: Atiku gives ridiculous response to report he’s under international surveillance Premium Times:
Atiku blames his political enemies for a report showing his financial dealings are being scrutinized by the U.S.
U.S. Probes Obasanjo, Jonathan Over Malabu OPL 245 Fund Transfers Hope for Nigeria:
Malabu OPL 245 Fund Transfers: Two former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were probed for years by the United States authorities, through the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency of the U.S. Department ...
Trouble Looms For Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Over Some Players’ Right Reporters Wall:
Roman Abramovich is being questioned over his involvement in third-party ownership after a BBC investigation revealed the Chelsea owner previously held secret investments in players not owned More
#FinCEN Files: US Probes Obasanjo, Jonathan Over Malabu Opl 245 Fund Transfers The Bridge News:
Two former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were probed for years by the United States authorities, through the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency of the U.S. Department of Treasury. PREMIUM TIMES’ ...
Fincen Files: Roman Abramovich Had Secret Stakes In Rival Players Gist Punch:
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich held secret investments in footballers not owned by his club, an investigation has discovered.The players included the Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo, who turned out against Chelsea in Champions League matches in 2014.He ...
Trouble Looms For Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Over Some Players’ Right Goal Ball Live:
Roman Abramovich is being questioned over his involvement in third-party ownership after a BBC More The post Trouble Looms For Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Over Some Players’ Right was first published on GoalBall.


