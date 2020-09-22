Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghastly Accident Claim Lives Of Nigerian Couple And Their Three Kids (Photos)
News photo The Essence TV  - A man identified as  Abubakar Isa Birnin Kudu, his wife and their three young children have lost their lives in

11 hours ago
The Accident Scene A man identified as Abubakar Isa Birnin Kudu, his wife and their three young children have lost their lives in a fatal accident.


