Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Optometrist shocked to find out that Peace Mass Transit ensures that all prospective drivers undergo an eye test
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An optometrist who recommends compulsory eye tests for all drivers, was shocked to find out that Peace Mass Transit already ensures that all prospective drivers undergo an eye test, as part of the employment assessment process ..

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Optometrist shocked to find out that Peace Mass Transit ensures that all prospective drivers undergo an eye test Velox News:
An optometrist who  recommends compulsory eye tests for all drivers,  was shocked to find out that Peace Mass Transit already ensures that all prospective drivers undergo an eye  test, as part of the employment assessment process ..


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Rest Until Ondo Wins Battle Against Unemployment – Akeredolu - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
2 Mum "gang-raped" in front of helpless husband and children by armed robbers in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Russian president Vladmir Putin 'probably directing' efforts to interfere in 2020 election against Joe Biden - CIA assessment says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Big blow to Democrats as anti-Trump Senator Mitt Romney, reveals he will vote in favour of Trump appointed Supreme court nominee before election - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
5 Police arrest 4 suspects for certificate forgery in Niger State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Multi Taxation: Obiano Is Sitting On Our Neck and We Can’t Breath . By, Onyedikachukwu Anambra - Leaders NG, 9 hours ago
7 Optometrist shocked to find out that Peace Mass Transit ensures that all prospective drivers undergo an eye test - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian man who arrived the country from UK allegedly robbed in Yaba hotel where he was quarantining (video) - Sleek Gist, 9 hours ago
9 Rich Humphreys: 6-Month-Old Baby Breaks World Record For Youngest Water Skier - Gistvic, 3 hours ago
10 To show Continuous Support, La Casera Reassures its Consumers with the #ThisIsNotAFullStop Campaign + Amazing Giveaways - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info